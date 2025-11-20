Police tighten S’East security as court delivers Kanu judgment 

Police commands across the South-East states have intensified security operations, deploying additional personnel and mounting strategic checkpoints as the court prepares to deliver judgment in the case involving the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu,

Kanu, will today know his fate as the Federal High Court in Abuja delivers judgment in his long-running trial following terrorism charges levelled against him by the Federal Government.

Justice James Omotosho is expected to rule on applications filed by both sides, including Kanu’s challenge to the validity of the charges and his request for release over alleged unlawful detention.

Kanu has been in DSS custody since June 2021 after his return from Kenya, a process his lawyers continue to describe as extraordinary rendition.

He is standing trial on seven terrorism-related counts bordering on incitement, operating an unlawful group and actions said to threaten national security, allegations he has consistently denied.

Omotosho had fixed today’s ruling after Kanu failed to open his defence despite being allotted six days, prompting the defence to file a fresh motion arguing that the terrorism law under which he was charged had been repealed.

The judge said the defendant had not shown seriousness, noting that the case, originally filed in 2015, had suffered repeated delays before accelerated hearing resumed this year.

At least five prosecution witnesses testified before the state closed its case on June 19, 2025. The court had earlier rejected Kanu’s no-case submission and ruled that he must enter his defence, but he instead filed new objections insisting the charge was void.

Omotosho held that the defendant could not claim denial of fair hearing after failing to utilise the opportunity provided.

Security has been tightened around the Federal High Court as supporters, journalists and observers await a verdict widely seen as having implications for national stability and ongoing calls for political reconciliation in the South-East.

Kanu has also filed an appeal seeking to stop the trial court from delivering judgment today. The Court of Appeal has not fixed a date for hearing and has issued no order on the matter.

In Abia, the police say they are fully prepared to maintain peace regardless of the outcome. Police spokesperson ASP Maureen Chinaka said the Commissioner of Police, Danladi Isa, had deployed security coverage across the state and activated joint operations with other agencies. “Officers are on the ground 24/7 to ensure there is no breakdown of law and order,” she said.

She added that regular joint patrols continue statewide and that the command does not expect unrest “whichever way the judgment goes.” Umuahia, Kanu’s hometown, remained calm as of Wednesday, with no unusual security presence reported.

In a related development, Kanu has filed a criminal complaint before an Abuja Chief Magistrate’s Court accusing two DSS witnesses of giving false testimony during his trial-within-trial.

In the complaint, signed by him, he alleges that the witnesses, identified as TAA and BBB, committed perjury while testifying on the admissibility of his 2015 and 2021 statements.

He said their evidence contradicted affidavits, DSS records and earlier testimonies, claiming their statements were aimed at obscuring the chain of custody. The matter has yet to receive a hearing date.