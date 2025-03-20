Police thwart kidnap attempt in Katsina village

Police operatives in Katsina State have foiled a kidnap attempt by armed bandits on Gidan Zuma village in Sabuwa Local Government Area, forcing the suspects to flee with gunshot injuries after a fierce gun battle.

The bandits, riding motorcycles and wielding AK-47 rifles, attempted to block the Inono feeder road to abduct unsuspecting commuters.

Led by the Divisional Police Officer of Faskari, the police responded swiftly, engaging the armed men in a shootout.

Outmatched by superior tactics and firepower, the bandits abandoned one Honda motorcycle and fled, leaving it behind as evidence.

The incident was made known through a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Abubakar Sadiq.

He said “On March 19, 2025, at about 2008 hrs, based on credible information that a group of suspected bandits wielding weapons such as AK-47 rifles, riding on motorcycles, attempted to block Inono feeder road by Gidan Zuma village, Sabuwa LGA, intending to kidnap unsuspecting commuters. “The swift and decisive response of police operatives led by the DPO Faskari Divisional Police Headquarters thwarted the bandits’ plan, leading to a fierce gun duel. The bandits were forced to flee the scene due to superior tactics and firepower with various degrees of gunshot injuries, leaving behind one Honda motorcycle, which has been recovered as an exhibit.”

He noted that efforts are underway to apprehend the fleeing suspects, with operatives combing the area.

The commissioner of Police also commended the officers who participated in the operation. Sadiq said, “The CP commends the bravery and swift response of the operatives, who have once again demonstrated a commitment to ensuring the protection of lives and properties of the good people of Katsina state.”