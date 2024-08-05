Police teargas Katsina hunger protesters waving Russian flag

Barely 24 hours after President Bola appealed for suspension of the hunger protest, fresh demonstrations have erupted in Katsina, with young persons marching on the streets, waving a foreign nation’s flag during the protest.

The protesters, meanwhile, were being attacked by policemen deployed by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, to ensure law and order after they continuously waved Russian flags during their processions.

The demonstration on Monday under the aegis of #EndBadGovernance movement ended the three days of relative calm experience across the state amid the nationwide protests.

As the protests gathered momentum, it was learnt that some protesters waived Russian flags and chanted in Hausa, “Hunger is killing us,”

Apparently responding to the attack on the protesters, the Katsina Police Command Public Relations Officer, ASP Abubakar Sadiq, has threatened to arrest any protesters seen on the streets engaging in the nationwide across the state.

Sadiq reiterated that the Katsina State Government’s ban on all forms of protest, unlawful assembly, and curfew throughout the state is still in effect, saying until it is lifted.

According to him 24 hours curfew in Dutsinma LGA, 12 hours from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. in the rest of the 33 LGAs of the state is enforced.

He said, “This measure is aimed at preventing further escalation of violence, vandalism, and looting of private and public property and at maintaining public safety and security.

“The Command remains committed to enforcing this ban while ensuring that peace and order are restored in the state. We call on the good people of Katsina State to continue to cooperate with the command as well as other security agencies in this effort. Your understanding and compliance are crucial to maintaining the safety and security of the state.

“We call on parents and guardians to caution their children and wards against engaging in acts that conflict with the law and to encourage them to remain law-abiding citizens.

“We encourage everyone to remain calm and go about their lawful activities within the confines of the law, as we will not hesitate to take decisive action against anyone who violates this ban. Let us work together to ensure peace and stability in Katsina State”, Sadiq said.

Russia, an Eastern power that is currently having a cold war with the West, Nigeria’s colonial master, has been fingered in the coup d’etats in West African countries such as Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, among others.