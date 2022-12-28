Police taking alcohol on duty is wrong- lawmakers

Following the killing of a Lagos-based female lawyer, Bolanle Raheem, in Ajah axis of Lagos State, the House of Representatives has recommended that policemen be immediately banned from consuming alcohol and other substances that could inhibit their sense of reasoning while on duty across Nigeria.

The lawmakers have also passed a resolution, asking that a thorough investigation be conducted on the circumstances that led to the killing of the legal practitioner by a police officer, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Drambi Vandi, attached to Ajiwe Police station.

These resolutions were a sequel to the adoption of a motion of Urgent Public Importance raised by the lawmaker representing Eti-Osa Federal Constituency, Babajide Obanikoro, at the plenary on Wednesday in Abuja, over the killing of a legal practitioner in Lagos on Christmas Day.

Moving the motion, Obanikoro lamented that on that fateful day, without any altercation, one of the officers shot Raheem, who was pregnant with twins on the spot.

He recalled that a similar incident happened barely two weeks before Bolanle’s death when an officer from the same police station killed a young man, Gafaru Buraimoh, a development resulting in unrest within the axis.

Obanikoro expressed worry that such type of occurrence often happened across Nigeria, and the officers usually got away with killing innocent citizens they swore to protect.

Adopting the motion, the lawmakers further agreed that the Nigerian Police Act on the general conduct of officers should be reviewed, to prevent further death across the country.

Aside from that, the lawmakers led by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, then observed a minute’s silence for the late Bolanle Raheem, and commiserated with the family.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

