Police takes over Shagamu interchange against kidnapping, others

To ensure the safety of residents and commuters, the Ogun State Police Command has launched a zero-tolerance campaign to root out kidnapping and other crime at the intersection of the Shagamu interchange, an area plagued with fear.

This intensified measure follows concerns over security in the area, including reports circulating on social media about an incident that occurred a week ago in that same axis.

As part of these measures, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Lanre Ogunlowo, has deployed personnel from the Quick Response Squad, OP Mesa, and Mobile Police Squadrons 71 at key locations, including under the bridge, at the roundabouts, and along the inward and outward routes of the four intersections.

A two-hour assessment of the area conducted by Ogunlowo revealed illegal trading activities and the presence of hoodlums, with the agency arresting three suspects after busting their criminal hideout inside a bush yesterday.

Operatives of the command during this exercise also disbanded several illegal trading activities under the interchange bridge.

The Public Relations Officer, Omolola Oduntola, who disclosed this development in a statement, urged residents to remain vigilant and avoid falling victim to criminal activities.

While emphasizing the need to remain on the safer side, Oduntola advised commuters to plan their travels early to minimize security risks.

“With increased security presence, collaborative efforts of sister security agencies, and continued support of his excellency , the governor of Ogun State, citizens are assured of the safety of our highways” she added.