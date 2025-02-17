Police takes over Osun LG Secretariat after politicians clashes

Hours after the All Progressive Congress (APC) former executives were reinstated as chairmen, across all Local Government Areas, the Osun state Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has ordered the Nigeria Police Force, to take over all secretariats, in the state.

Adeleke’s directive was in response to the chaos that erupted after the APC members claimed control of all councils, leading to the death of three of its members and five People Democratic Party (PDP), loyalists.

Aside from commanding a total occupancy of these premises, the governor ordered all Osun residents including politicians across all political divides, to stay clear from the secretariats to protect public properties and avoid further bloodshed.

Adeleke, in a statement issued to address this issue on Monday, commiserated with the families of the victims, who were killed after violence erupted between the PDP and the opposition party, leading to armed men releasing gunfire following the resumption of the reinstated executive councils.

According to him, “Following reports of a failed illegal takeover bid of local government councils in Osun by the sacked APC Chairmen and councilors, I hereby direct all Osun residents including politicians across all political divides to stay away from the local government secretariats to protect public properties and avoid further bloodshed”

“This has become necessary, especially as the council secretariats are expected to be under lock and key, due to the withdrawal of service, announced by workers of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) across the state”

“I equally condole families of victims of the APC illegal takeover bid and chaos unleashed across the state by the APC and their hired thugs. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), lost five members with several others wounded. Two of those members are from Iragbiji, Boripe local government. Another two were killed at Ola Oluwa Local government. Another one was lost at Ikire. We must stop further bloodshed”

“I have directed security agencies to take charge of all local government secretariats and I hereby assure residents of Osun of their safety and protection of lives and properties”