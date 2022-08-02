Police takes over major public facilities, others over planned terrorist attacks

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Alkali Baba has deployed officers to take over major public facilities across Abuja just as he assured residents of adequate safety over planned terrorist attacks.

Baba said that he had ordered massive deployment of additional police operatives and operational assets across the state to solidify the security and protection of lives and property of its residents amongst others.

The IGP equally charged the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of the Department of Operations, Bala Senchi, to supervise and manage the deployment to ensure maximum security in the state as well as other surrounding states.

According to him, the Force would never handle any terrorist attack information with levity as all hands are on deck to ensure it is well resolved.

Through a statement released on Tuesday, in Abuja the Force’s spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi stated that the IGP cautioned members of the public, especially citizen-journalists, on the dangers of spreading false alarms, misinformation, and disinformation as they could be detrimental and counter-productive to national security.

Adejobi stated that the police boss assured Nigerians particularly Abuja residents of their safety and security and urged them to go about their lawful duties without fear of attacks.

He further reiterated the firm determination of the Police leadership to continue to explore avenues to enhance the security architecture in the country, through intelligence gathering, operational deployments and application of cutting-edge technology to decimate the activities of criminal elements across the country.

