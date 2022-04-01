Police takes over Lekki-Ikoyi bridge ahead protest against tolling

Lekki Concession Company Limited (LCC) has announced the formal return to tolling operations on Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge as police have taken over the environs to avert any protest against tolling exercises on the directives of Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, who warned that the state would not tolerate any form of protest on Lekki Expressway.

As gathered, there is heavy presence of security personnel mounted at different positons to ensure that no form of protest is allowed around the tolling unit and Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s advance team is also at the location. Meanwhile, the actual collection of tolls would begin on April 14, after a two-week window.

As disclosed through a statement released by the Chief Executive Officer, LCC, Yomi Omomuwasan, he stated that

the formal return to tolling operations at the Ikoyi Link Bridge Toll Plaza has started, adding that toll payment will not commence until 16th April 2022.

Omomuwasan said that LCC has been a worthy part of the Eti-Osa/ Lekki-Epe ecosystem and has served the community relentlessly and to the best of its ability over the years, adding that they are encouraged by the response and the cooperation received from the vast majority of residents and stakeholders.

he further said that to ensure a smooth return, LCC has deployed new and more efficient technology at the Ikoyi Bridge Toll Plaza, noting that it would test run the new system and ensure a seamless interface with road users and the first two weeks will be completely toll – free.

Earlier, The Guild reported that ahead of Lekki-Ikoyi link bridge Toll Plaza reopening, the Lagos Command of the Nigerian Police has issued a stern warning to various opposing groups planning to embark on a demonstration to shelve the plan, saying no one will be allowed to infringe on another resident’s rights while exercising theirs.

It said that though the 1999 constitution provided for expressions of rights, the law excluded the freedom given the right to impede another person’s movement including preventing other citizens from moving freely on the transport facility.

The Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, gave the warning on Thursday, less than 24 hours before the said proposed demonstration at the toll plaza where Lekki Concession Company (LCC) was expected to commence two weeks of sensitization before commencing full collection on the bridge.

Alabi assured Lagosians that the Command has put necessary measures in place to ensure the safety of lives and property, free flow of traffic, and a peaceful environment for carrying out their respective lawful duties.

