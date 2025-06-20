Police takes 398 Kaduna hoodlums off streets, recovers arms

No fewer than 398 hoodlums terrorising several communities across Kaduna have been apprehended by the state’s Police Command in a massive raid, bringing relief to residents in the troubled northern region.

The operation, which lasted just nine days, was spearheaded by a Special Task Force and supported by multiple security agencies including the Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) among others.

Among those arrested was Mathew Adamu, a suspected gang leader said to have terrorised several communities, from whom a locally made pistol was recovered.

Another suspect, Adamu Umar, believed to be involved in drug trafficking, has been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation and possible prosecution.

The operation also led to the recovery of 29 mobile phones, suspected to be stolen. According to police, several of the devices have already been returned to their rightful owners following proper verification.

In addition, security agents seized multiple deadly weapons and large quantities of banned substances, underscoring the seriousness and scale of the task force’s mission.

Spokesperson for the Kaduna State Police Command, Mansir Hassan, confirmed the development in a statement released on Friday.

“In the first nine days alone, we have apprehended 398 individuals suspected of various criminal activities across the state,” Hassan said.

Hassan stressed that the crackdown is part of a broader initiative by the Kaduna State Government to dismantle criminal networks and restore lasting security.

“This ongoing operation is not a standalone effort,” he explained. “It is the result of well-coordinated teamwork between the police and other security stakeholders, including the military, DSS, NDLEA, Customs, Immigration, Civil Defence, FRSC, KADVIS, and KASTLEA.”

Reacting to the development, Commissioner of Police Rabiu Muhammad commended the task force for its commitment and vowed that the operation would continue until every corner of Kaduna State is safe.

“This is only the beginning,” Muhammad declared. “We will not stop until Kaduna is completely rid of all criminal elements. Our personnel remain vigilant and determined to restore peace and stability throughout the state.”