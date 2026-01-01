Police suspends enforcement on tinted glass permit

The Nigeria Police Force has suspended the nationwide enforcement of the vehicle tinted glass permit following an interim court order restraining the Force from proceeding with the policy pending the determination of a substantive suit.

The suspension follows an interim order issued on 17th December 2025 in Suit No. HOR/FHR/M/31/2025, restraining the agency from enforcing the policy pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.

This development comes after the Force had earlier announced the resumption of enforcement of the tinted glass permit policy, scheduled to take effect from 2nd January 2026, as part of measures to enhance public safety and internal security.

Force Spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, disclosed this on Thursday, stating that in strict compliance with the court order and in deference to the rule of law, the Nigeria Police Force has entered appearance in the matter, filed preliminary objections, and formally applied for the vacation of the interim order.

He added that enforcement of the vehicle tinted glass permit has been placed on hold nationwide pending the outcome of the court’s determination.

According to the statement, “On 15th December 2025, the Nigeria Police Force announced the resumption of enforcement of the Tinted Glass Permit policy, to take effect from 2nd January 2026, in furtherance of its responsibility for public safety and internal security.

“However, subsequent to this announcement, the Nigeria Police Force was served with an interim order of court in Suit No. HOR/FHR/M/31/2025, issued on 17th December 2025, restraining the Force from proceeding with the enforcement of the Tinted Glass Permit policy pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit or the vacation of the order.

“In line with constitutional obligations and respect for judicial authority, the Nigeria Police Force has entered appearance in the matter, raised preliminary objections, and formally applied for the vacation of the interim order. The court has adjourned the case to 20th January 2026 for further proceedings.

“Accordingly, and strictly in compliance with the subsisting court order, the Nigeria Police Force has placed the enforcement of the Tinted Glass Permit policy on hold nationwide, pending the decision of the court.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM, affirms that the Nigeria Police Force remains resolute in upholding the rule of law while discharging its primary mandate of protecting lives and property. The Force will continue to deploy lawful, intelligence-driven strategies to address security challenges and safeguard public safety across the country.

“Members of the public are assured that the Nigeria Police Force will communicate further developments and issue clear guidance as appropriate following the court’s determination of the matter, in the overriding interest of public order and national security.