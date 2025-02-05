Police, surveyors partner against land-grabbing in Ogun

The Ogun State Branch of the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors (NIS) has called for stronger collaboration with the Ogun State Police Command to address the growing challenges posed by land-grabbing activities in the state.

During the appeal was made during a courtesy visit to the Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Ogunlowoon February 5, 2025, the NIS delegation highlighted the daily struggles faced by surveyors, including wrongful arrests, harassment, and violence from touts and criminal elements while carrying out their professional duties.

In a statement isued by the PPRO of the Ogun Police Command, Omolola Odutola, the representatives from NIS emphasized that surveyors are often misconstrued as land sellers, whereas their role is strictly limited to land planning, demarcation, and delineation, not granting titles or ownership.

In response, CP Ogunlowo acknowledged the menace of land grabbing and assured the delegation of the Command’s commitment to protecting lawful surveyors.

The PPRO stated, “In response, CP Lanre Ogunlowo acknowledged the widespread menace of land grabbing and assured the NIS delegation of the Command’s commitment to protecting lawful surveyors. However, he also advised surveyors to: 1.Refrain from colluding with notorious land grabbers or falsifying survey plans to favour any disputing party, as such actions amount to forgery, a punishable offence under Nigerian criminal laws. 2.Ensure strict professional ethics, as the police will only support registered, law-abiding surveyors. 3.Recognize that land disputes are largely civil matters, and unless criminal elements, such as violence or use of dangerous weapons, are introduced, the rightful place to resolve disputes remains the court of law. “

The Ogun State Police Command reaffirmed its dedication to ensuring law, order, and justice in land-related matters, urging the public to seek legal resolutions to disputes.

Odutola said, “The Commissioner of Police firmly assured the surveyors that the police will continue to support genuine professionals while taking decisive action against illegal actors involved in land disputes. The Ogun State Police Command remains committed to ensuring law, order, and justice in all land-related matters and urges the public to seek legal channels in resolving disputes.”