Police summons El-Rufai, seven others over criminal allegations

The Nigerian Police has summoned Kaduna State ex-governor, Nasir El-Rufai, alongside seven political associates, to answer allegations of criminal conspiracy and acts capable of disturbing public peace.

The move has sparked political tension across the state as opposition figures describe it as politically motivated and witch-hunting of critics of the Kaduna state government.

A source who pleaded anonymity told The Guild that the police invitation also linked El-Rufai and the others to incidents of mischief and grievous harm, raising concerns over escalating political rivalries in the state.

The affected politicians, mostly members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), are expected to clarify their roles in the alleged offences.

Details obtained on Thursday by The Guild revealed that the Kaduna State Police Command issued a formal letter, signed by Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Uzainu Abdullahi, directing the ADC State Chairman to present El-Rufai and the others at the State CID headquarters on September 8, 2025.

The seven other invited politicians were identified as Bashir Sa’idu, Jafaru Sani, Ubaidullah Mohammed (popularly known as 30), Nasiru Maikano, Aminu Abita, and Ahmed Hussaini (also called Mikiya).

In the letter titled Investigation Activities: Case of Criminal Conspiracy, Inciting Disturbance of Public Peace, Mischief and Causing Grievous Hurt, the police said the summons was part of efforts to “enable the individuals to clarify the allegations reported against them.”

Meanwhile, heightened security was observed on Thursday as police operatives sealed the ADC office located at No. 4 Ali Akilu Road, Kaduna.

The closure came hours before the Northwest leadership of the party was scheduled to visit the state chapter on a condolence mission.

Party officials of the ADC said the visit was intended to sympathise with members injured during a violent attack on a coalition meeting between the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and ADC in Kaduna the previous week.

Eyewitnesses confirmed that several police patrol vans were stationed around the premises, preventing access to the opposition party’s office.

“It felt like they wanted to silence the party ahead of their meeting,” a party member who witnessed the deployment told reporters.

Speaking on the development, an ADC spokesperson condemned the police action, insisting that “the timing of this invitation raises serious questions about political intimidation.”

The Kaduna State Police Command, however, maintained that the move was strictly part of ongoing investigations.

“This is a legal process, not a political one,” a senior police officer said, adding that all invited individuals are presumed innocent until proven otherwise.