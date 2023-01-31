Police stops Tinubu’s rally over Niger Gov, lawmaker’s face-off

The campaign rally organized by members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State to canvass votes for the party’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, has suffered a major setback after security operatives including Nigerian Police, stopped the planned rally for Tinubu and other APC flagbearers vying for elective seats during the election.

The security operatives were reported to have taken over the New Bussa Township stadium in Borgu Local Government before arrival of the APC members and their supporters in the state.

The rally was sponsored by Project 774, a political group under the leadership of Deputy Chief Whip at the Senate, Aliyu Abdullahi, representing Niger North, and tagged ‘Grand Lockdown Rally’, was expected to have been held on Tuesday before it was stalled.

Abdullahi, who is the Deputy Whip of the Senate, had invited the Niger state Working Committee of the APC to the campaign rally.

An invitation letter signed by his Special Assistant (operations), Garba Danladi, was addressed to the state Party Chairman, Haliru Zakari Jikantoro.

“I am directed to invite you and your exco to the Grand Lockdown Rally in honour of Jagaban Borgu and Kashim Shettima, our party Presidential and Vice Presidential Candidates, Hon. Mohammed Bago, with Comrade Yakubu Garba as Gubernatorial and Deputy Governorship Candidates for Niger state in the 2023 General Elections.

“In view of the need to galvanize support and positively enhance the chances of our party in the forthcoming elections, we wish to solicit and count on your unflinching support towards the success of the rally,” the letter read.

But the party’s state executive chairman, rather than attend, disassociated itself from the rally, asking all party faithful not to attend.

A statement by the state publicity secretary, Mallam Musa Dan Sarkindaji, said the planned rally contravene the unified campaign structure as designed by the party.

The party instead urged its executives, stakeholders, and supporters to attend the grand zonal rally which is scheduled for Wednesday in Bida, the headquarters of the Bida local government.

The Police spokesman, Niger Command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, said security operatives were mobilised to the campaign venue to prevent a breakdown of law and order having got intel of a likely breach of security.

In a terse statement, Abiodun said, “The Police had to take over the venue of the planned rally as a proactive measure due to intelligence received of likely breach of security at the venue.

“Hence, we have to do the needful to avert any possible attack or hijack by suspected miscreants to cause mayhem and breach of peace in the community.

“The Command will not fold its alms and allow an act of political violence, avoidable loss of life, destruction of properties, and lawlessness.”

The dissociation of the APC state working Committee from the rally laid bare the cold war between Governor Bello, who is in control of the party’s structure in the state, and the lawmaker, Abdullahi, the organiser of the rally.

The senator, who currently occupies the Niger North senatorial seat, contested the APC ticket to retain the seat despite pressure to step down for the governor, a development that pitched him against the state executive.

The governor won the primary and since then, both of them have not been on good terms.

The poster of the governor, who is the APC senatorial candidate, is conspicuously missing at the venue of the planned campaign organized by the senator.

