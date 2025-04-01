Police stops Natasha’s rally over security threat in Kogi

The Kogi State Police Command has ordered the lawmaker representing the Central Senatorial District, Natasha Akpoti-Uduagan, to cancel her planned homecoming rally, scheduled to hold today.

The command’s directive came barely 24 hours after Governor Ahmed Ododo imposed a ban on public gatherings and the entry of security convoys into the state, citing security concerns.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the enforcement agency’s Public Relations Officer, William Aya, the command revealed that it had received intelligence indicating that some hoodlums planned to hijack the event and disrupt peace in the state.

Aya further advised the lawmaker and the organizer to prevent any breakdown of law and order in the state, warning that those responsible for any disruptions will face the full force of the law.

According to the statement, “Following the intelligence report on security threats in Kogi State and the subsequent ban on all forms of Rally and procession by the Kogi State Government, the Nigeria Police Force, Kogi State Police Command has called on the organisers of planned rally at Okene to cancel such event in the interest of the peace in Kogi State”

“The call for cancellation becomes necessary, noting that intelligence reveals that some hoodlums plan to hijack the process and cause disturbance of peace in the State. The Command cannot afford to jeopardize the existing peace the State is currently enjoying.”

“In view of the security threat received on the planned rally, the Kogi State Police Command is therefore advising the organisers to cancel the event so as to avoid any breakdown of law and order in the State. As the Command will not hesitate to apply the full wrath of law on anyone who causes disturbance of peace and order in the State”.