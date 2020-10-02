Police steps down over 100 officers’ promotion, approves others

The Police Service Commission has stood down promotions of 122 senior police officers, saying the procedures that led to their promotions were faulty and against the laid down rules guiding affairs of the Nigerian police.

The decision, the commission claimed, was reached after alleged failure of the Inspector General of Police to followed due process in approving their promotion and creation of their new offices.

As stated, the IGP allegedly failed to comply with the commission’s directive to attach the Presidential approval for creation of additional Police Zonal Commands and Departments from where the vacancies for the recommended anx promoted officers were harvested.

The commission’s Chairman, Musiliu Smith, said that the decison to stood down the promotion was reached during the commission’s 9th Plenary Meeting held in Abuja on Monday and Tuesday.

Through a statement on Friday by the commission’s Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, Smith explained that the commission stood down promotion of 13 Commissioners of Police to the next rank of Assistant Inspectors General, eight Deputy Commissioners of Police to Commissioners and 91 Chief Superintendents of Police to Assistant Commissioners.

Meanwhile, he said that the commission approved the promotion of 175 senior police officers, among which he said, one Assistant Inspector General of Police, AIG Sanusi Lemu, was promoted to the rank of Deputy Inspector General of Police, DIG, to replace retired DIG Abdulmajid Ali, representing the North Central.

According to him, the commission also approved promotion of one Commissioner of Police, CP. Mustapha Dandaura, former CP Anambra and Rivers States to the substantive rank of an Assistant Inspector General of Police.

Also promoted, he said, were 167 Superintendents of Police to Chief Superintendents, three Deputy Superintendents of Police to Superintendents, two Assistant Superintendents of Police to Deputy Superintendents and four Inspectors to Assistant Superintendents.

“The 167 Superintendents of Police promoted to Chief Superintendents include; Hezekiah Ali, Chukwuma Johnson Ubasonye, Samson Oyemauche, Ismail Lawal, Oyedele Saka Oyerinde and Nieketien George. Others were; Adamu Garba, Divisional Police Officer, Abakaliki road, Enugu State Command, Ikechukwu Ogoegbunam Udegbunam, Unit Commander, EOD, Jalingo, Taraba State Command, Abiodun Oluwaseun Ayinde, Ogun State Command and Wellinghton Omorogieva among others,” the statement said.

Smith added that the commission also confirmed the acting appointments of 60 senior police officers including three commissioners of police and four deputy commissioners.

“The beneficiaries are Egbetokun Adeolu, Commissioner of Police Kwara State, Odumosu Olusegun, Commissioner of Police Lagos State and Shehu Usman Shuaibu, Commissioner of Police Works in the Force Headquarters. Others are; Deputy Commissioner of Police Nwonyi Emeka, DCP Ibrahim Maikaba; DCP Ahmed Musa and DCP Jimoh Moshood, former Force Public Relations Officer and currently DCP, CID, Airport Command, Lagos.

“The Commission also confirmed the acting appointments of three CSPs, Azogor Edu Jude, Usman Musa, Presidential Villa and Alhassan Idris Gambo. The appointments of three Superintendents of Police were also confirmed. They are Ijomah Chidebere Joseph, Sector Commander, FIB, STS, Enugu, Ogarachi Chima Eze, O/C Marine Command Port Harcourt and Olusegun Osunbure,” the statement said.

He, however, said that the commission’s decisions were expected to be conveyed to the Inspector General of Police on Monday for implementation.