Police shuts down road access to Appeal court ahead election petition judgment

Unlike precious sittings, legal team of President Bola Tinubu, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, as well as Labour Party flagbearer, Peter Obi, and other parties seeking to upturn the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declaration through the Election Petition Tribunal will not find access to the court easy considering restrictions and barricades already mounted to prevent both human and vehicular movement around the premises.

Barely 24 hours to the judgement day, the entire court premises in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja had already been taken over by armed policemen whose appearance indicated that their presence around the court was unusual.

Due to the watertight security already around the court, some parties representatives expected to witness the how the judges would read their judgement physically may not have access into the premises considering the number of security checks they may have to pass through to access the tribunal led by Justice Haruna Tsammani.

On Tuesday evening when The Guild visited the court, the law enforcement officers within the premises were not friendly, forcing our correspondent to leave the axis immediately.

A police source later told The Guild that the move was necessary to ensure that no one disrupt the judgement declaration and to maintain absolute law and order around the court premises before, during and after the judgement would have been read by the judges.

He added that the law enforcement agency considered that the judges get adequate protection and prevent loyalists of any of the candidates ny of the interested parties from coming close to the judges and disrupt the exercise should the results did not meet their expectations.from the tribunal.

Before the police took over the premises, the Force spokesperson, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, had disclosed that policemen have been deployed across the country to ensure watertight security, in order to prevent any breakdown of law and order in the country.

Olumuyiwa’s disclosure came hours after the Directorate of State Service (DSS) raised alarm that there were some politicians, who have recruited many youths and other individuals with the sole aim to carry out a violent demonstration that would result to disruption of activities across the country.

Plans of possible attacks on the judiciary during the proceedings was signalled after members of the Labour Party and the Obidients movement, a group of loyalist to the presidential candidate, announced that investigations revealed that the tribunal had concluded plans to favour President Bola Tinubu in their judgement.

They alleged that the judges have indicated plans to ensure that Obi loses his case on technical ground, ruling that the 25 percent clause in the 1999 constitution does not reflect equity and fairness.

On this ground, they had threatened the judges to abandon their stance and interpret and adhere to the section of the law that favour the Labour Party presidential candidate.

Meanwhile, the APC and the president has expressed believe that the tribunal would deliver judgement without giving preference to any of the parties involve in the case before it.

Tinubu, who left the country hours to the judgement for New Delhi, the capital of India.to attend the G-20 summit, assured his supporters especially the over 8 million Nigerians that cast their ballot for him that the court would rule in their favour.

In fear of what could happen during the proceedings and to prevent any human error in their judgement, the Appeal court announced that the verdict would be broadcast live to homes of every Nigerian.

Aside from that, the tribunal, in a statement signed by the Appeal court registrar, Umar Bangari, ordered its staff to stay away from the court premises and join other Nigerians watching the proceedings from their respective homes on Wednesday, September 6th, 2023.

Also, the court announced that the entrance to the court would only be done based on invitation and not the previous usual manner that they allow everyone to have access to the court.

Although President Tinubu would only watch like other Nigerians abroad, the other candidates, Atiku and Obi, will also not be allowed to access the court, as they would be watching from their homes.

