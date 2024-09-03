Police shoot Ugandan opposition leader during altercation in Kampala

Uganda’s main opposition leader, Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly called Bobi Wine, who has emerged as the most formidable opponent of President Yoweri Museveni, has been shot in the leg by security agents in a northern suburb of the country’s capital, Kampala.



Wine, a pop star turned politician, finished runner-up during the 2021 presidential election behind Museveni, who has ruled the East African country for nearly four decades.



Wine’s party, the National Unity Platform, on Tuesday, confirmed the incident in a short statement released on its official social media, alleging that the security operatives attempted the politician’s life.



According to the Uganda police, some officers had attempted to block Wine and his team from marching down a road, resulting in an altercation where the candidate sustained injuries.



The police disclosed that an investigation would be conducted to clarify what transpired before, during, and after the shooting at the scene.



“Police officers on site claim he stumbled while getting into his vehicle, causing the injury, whereas Hon. Kyagulanyi and his team assert that he was shot,” the police said.



A video shared widely on social media showed NUP party officials helping Wine hobble out of the Najeem Medical Centre in the Bulindo neighbourhood.



The opposition leader in the footage appeared to have a bleeding wound on the shin of his left leg and was grimacing in pain.



“We condemn this cowardly action; yet another attempt on his life. The continuing violence meted out on those opposed to the Museveni regime must be condemned by all people of good conscience,” NUP party Secretary General, David Rubongoya, added.

Museveni’s government has been accused by opponents and human rights activists of stifling the opposition, however, Museveni denied the allegation.



Uganda’s youth, who make up a significant portion of the country’s 46 million population, have rallied behind Wine, captivated by his remarkable journey from ghetto-born pop star to outspoken government critic, boldly challenging President Museveni’s regime.