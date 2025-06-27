Police set to prosecute three Ghanaian for forgery, impersonation

The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has finalized plans to prosecute three Ghanaian businessmen for alleged forgery and impersonation in connection with the ownership dispute over River Park Estate in Lugbe, Abuja.

The three foreigners, Samuel Esson Jonah, Kojo Mensah Ansah, and Victor Quainoo, along with a Nigerian accomplice, Abu Arome, are accused of orchestrating a sophisticated conspiracy to fraudulently assume control of JonahCapital Nigeria Limited and its interests in Houses for Africa Nigeria Limited and River Park Estate.

In a statement issued by Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, the police said the decision to prosecute followed the conclusion of a high-profile investigation into the alleged corporate fraud.

Speaking during a press briefing in Abuja on Friday, Adejobi stated that police investigations revealed the suspects illegally increased the company’s share capital and allocated 99 million shares to themselves using falsified documents and forged signatures.

He added that the Ghanaians also falsely presented themselves as Nigerian citizens to the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) to carry out their fraudulent activities.

“In-depth investigations revealed that the accused had illegally increased the company’s share capital and allocated 99 million shares to themselves using falsified documents and forged signatures,” Adejobi said.

“They also falsely presented themselves as Nigerian citizens to the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) to facilitate their fraudulent activities.

He emphasized that contrary to claims circulating in some media outlets, the suspects have not been cleared by any police panel.

“Despite repeated invitations, they allegedly refused to honor them and instead launched smear campaigns against the Inspector-General of Police, the Nigeria Police Force, and the investigating officers, while also filing baseless legal actions against the Force,” he stated.

Adejobi added that the Ghanaian High Commission had been officially notified, in line with diplomatic protocols, and that the Force would proceed with the prosecution of the suspects on charges including corporate fraud among others.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, Ph.D., reaffirmed the NPF’s commitment to due process, transparency, and the protection of legitimate business interests.

“Foreign investors are encouraged to explore the wide range of opportunities available in Nigeria, respect the rule of law, and continue to foster diplomatic ties.

“The NPF has taken bold steps to ensure that investments are protected, thereby promoting economic growth and recovery,” he concluded.