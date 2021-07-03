Police, security agencies take over Yoruba nation rally ground in Lagos

The Nigerian Police and other security agencies have taken over venue of the Yoruba Nation rally, Gani Fawehinmi park, in Lagos State after warning the agitators to stay away from the state.

Although, Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo popularly called Sunday Igboho, had earlier announced that he was backing down from the exercise, the leader of Yoruba self-determination group, Ilana Omo Oodua (IOO), Prof. Banji Akintoye, insisted that the demonstration would go on as planned.

As gathered, the law enforcement agencies including Directorate of State Security (DSS), Lagos State Neighborhood Safety Corps (LNSC), were said to have stormed the venue, which has become synonymous for demonstrators, before 6:00 am to ensure that the Yoruba Nation proponents do not have any access to converge at the venue after the late popular legal practitioner.

It was learnt that Police’s Armoured Personnel Carriers (APC), Patron Vans and other ammunition were deployed to the scene as a show of force against the planned demonstration on Saturday in the state.

The deployment came barely 24 hours after the Lagos Command of the Nigerian Police rolled out all it’s ammunition for patrol of the state in a show of force, warning that the exercise would not be accepted anywhere within the state.

Earlier, the Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, warned the agitators that anyone caught participating and facilitating the rally would be dealt with within the ambit of the law.

He noted that Lagos State, presently, cannot afford to experience any security lapses, breakdown of law and order and any other form of activities that could threaten public peace. The Commissioner stressed that the agony residents of Lagos were made to undergo during last year’s EndSARS protest, which led to massive destruction of public and private facilities while some Police personnel were killed, required that the law enforcement officers prevent any activities that would halt the current peace and harmony across the state.

