Police screens over 13, 000 applicants in Kano

Atleast 13, 000 applicants for the post of constable in Nigerian Police Force (NPF) have been screened to ascertain their readiness for employment into the law enforcement agency.

As gathered, the successful applicants would be placed under a compulsory training to perfect their ability to handle arms and understand human relations while enforcing the law in the country.

Briefing newsmen at the screening ground, the Kano Police Command Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abdullahi Haruna, who announced numbers of applicants screened yesterday, said that the number represented applicants from 40 out of 44 Local Government in the state.

Haruna, who hinted that several others were not screened by the employment team due to time constrain, assured that another window would be provided to accommodate other applicants.

According to him, from Aug. 24 to date; a total of 13,048 applicants were successfully screened from 40 out of the 44 LGAs of the state. And the exercise would be concluded with candidates from remaining four councils which include Tudun Wada, Warawa, Wudil and Ungogo.

The police spokesperson disclosed that the command has developed special strategies to ensure compliance with COVID-19 in the screening and subsequent trainings so as to contain the spread of corona virus pandemic.

Haruna enjoined officers in charge of the training to work according to the laid down rules procedure devoid of sentiment and favouritism to enable them choose qualified candidates that would in turn produce personnel that would duly discharge their duties responsibly.