Police returns stolen luxury cars to Dutch govt.

The Nigeria Police Force has achieved a major breakthrough in the fight against transnational organized crime with the recovery of two high-end vehicles stolen from the Netherlands and illegally shipped into Nigeria.

The vehicles, a Toyota C-HR (2020 model) and a Toyota RAV4 (2019 model), were recovered by operatives of the INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB), Abuja, in a coordinated operation with INTERPOL NCB The Hague, from separate locations in Lagos and Akwa Ibom States.

According to Force spokesperson Benjamin Hundeyin, investigations revealed that the vehicles were stolen from Amsterdam and Midden-Nederland, and subsequently shipped to Nigeria through the Port of Antwerp, Belgium, arriving at Apapa, Lagos, in late 2023.

“Following the recovery, the Nigeria Police Force, through INTERPOL NCB Abuja, instituted civil forfeiture proceedings at the Federal High Court, Abuja. Upon the conclusion of due legal processes, the Court granted a final forfeiture order in favour of the Government of the Netherlands through the vehicles’ insurance company, thereby facilitating their lawful repatriation,” Hundeyin said.

On Monday, the enforcement agency handed over the recovered vehicles to representatives of the insurance company and the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Nigeria.

The Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, commended the operatives of INTERPOL NCB Abuja for their professionalism and effective synergy with international partners, particularly INTERPOL NCB The Hague.

He noted that the successful recovery and repatriation of the vehicles reflect the Force’s firm commitment to global law enforcement cooperation and to ensuring that criminal networks involved in cross-border vehicle theft and smuggling are denied the proceeds of their crimes.

The IGP further stated that the Force remains dedicated to intensifying intelligence-led policing and strengthening international collaborations aimed at tackling all forms of transnational organized crime.