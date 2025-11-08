Police restricts vehicular movement ahead Anambra governorship election

As part of efforts to ensure a free, fair, and credible poll, the Anambra Police Command has placed a total restriction on vehicular movement during the election across the state.

The restriction, which will be in effect from 12:00am to 6:00pm, will cover both interstate and intrastate routes within and around Anambra State.

The Anambra Police Command spokesperson, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, who disclosed this through a statement made available to newsmen on Friday, stated that the restrictions was placed following a meeting of Security Services Commanders.

Ikenga noted that the security agencies during the meenting resolved that all vehicular movement in and out of the state should be suspended to prevent political thugs and criminal elements from disrupting the electoral process.

According to the statement, “The restriction applies to all categories of vehicles, including private cars, commercial vehicles, trucks, tricycles, motorcycles, and shuttle buses. Only persons on essential duties such as INEC officials, accredited journalists, election observers, medical workers, and emergency responders will be exempted, provided they carry valid identification and clearance tags”.

He, meanwhile, urged residents to comply fully with the directive, emphasizing that the measure is aimed at safeguarding lives and property and ensuring a peaceful and credible election.

Ikenga added that voters to remain law-abiding and cooperate with security personnel deployed across the state to enforce the restriction and maintain order throughout the election period.