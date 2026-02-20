Police restricts movement for Rivers bye-election

The Rivers State Police Command has announced a restriction of movement in parts of the state ahead of Saturday’s bye-election, with security personnel deployed across affected constituencies to ensure a peaceful and credible electoral process.

The bye-election will take place in Ahoada East Constituency 2 and Khana Constituency 2, following vacancies created by the resignation of former lawmaker Edison Ehie and the death of Khana representative Dinebari Loolo, who passed away in September 2023 after a brief illness.

To safeguard the elections, the Police Command confirmed that movement within the affected constituencies and their environs will be restricted, with massive security deployment across Khana and Ahoada East Local Government Areas to prevent any breach of peace before, during, and after the polls.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Grace Iringe-Koko, stated in a press release in Port Harcourt on Friday that the restriction will be in effect from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.

“Security operatives will be stationed at strategic locations, polling units, and major roads to prevent violence, electoral malpractice, and other criminal activities capable of disrupting the electoral process,” she said.

She urged residents to comply with the directive by avoiding unnecessary movement, refraining from carrying weapons or suspicious items, and reporting any suspicious activities that could undermine the election. She also advised members of the public to conduct themselves peacefully and in accordance with electoral laws.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Olugbenga Adepoju, called on political parties, candidates, and their supporters to shun violence and adhere strictly to the Electoral Act and other relevant election laws.

He warned that anyone found violating the restriction order or engaging in acts that could disrupt public peace would be arrested and prosecuted, and appealed to parents and guardians to caution their children against being used as instruments of political violence.