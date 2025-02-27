Police restores Lagos speaker’s escort after personnel audit

The Lagos Police Command has returned armed police personnel to the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Mojisola Meranda following completion of an audit of officers attached to Very Important Person (VIPs) I. The state.

The command emphasized that this action aligns with its commitment to ensuring personnel are accounted for and properly utilized, while maintaining neutrality amid the leadership tussle at the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Speaking at a press briefing at the Lagos Command Headquarters on Thursday, Commissioner of Police, Moshood Jimoh, confirmed the redeployment, noting that Meranda’s audit was finalized, allowing her personnel to resume protective duties.

According to Jimoh, the return of Meranda’s personnel coincides with a broader audit exercise, which has also seen reinforcements deployed to the Assembly complex to address recent tensions and ensure public safety.

The CP identified key issues driving the audit, including unapproved postings, illegal duties, and a shortage of officers, with fewer than 18,000 serving a population exceeding 20 million.

“The ongoing police personnel audit is done in public interest and not with any consideration except for the safety of all in the state,” Jimoh stated.

He further highlighted the strain on resources amid rising demands. He said, “Lagos, the Center of Excellence in Nigeria, needs more personnel at police posts, stations, divisions, and the command for the safety and adequate protection of life and property.”

According to the CP, the audit introduces a structured process to verify personnel assignments and ensure their equipment, including firearms, is not misused.

Furthermore, Jimoh stated that the command has also approved personnel for Mudashiru Obasa due to reported threats to his life, while reinforcing the Assembly with Mobile Police Force units, counter-terrorism teams, and bomb squads to maintain order.

Jimoh underscored that returning personnel to Meranda involved coordination with the Special Protection Unit to validate assignments, urging those without approval to apply to the Inspector General of Police.

“Security situation in the House of Assembly is firmly under control, and normalcy has been fully restored,” he said.

He expressed confidence in the audit’s impact, stating, “The fight against crime demands collective action and unwavering dedication. Through sustained effort and commitment, the Lagos State Police Command will ensure law and order for a safer state where all can thrive.”