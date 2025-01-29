Police rescues two Rivers children from traffickers

In a decisive action against child trafficking, the River’s Police Command has successfully rescued two children and dismantled a criminal syndicate operating in the Chokocho area of Etche Local Government Area.

The operation resulted in the arrest of two female suspects, Ugochukwu Onyebuchi and Ogechi Nmezi, and exposed a network that had been exploiting vulnerable families under the guise of facilitating baby adoptions.

According to Grace Iringe-Koko, the command’s spokesperson, these individuals were involved in defrauding unsuspecting mothers by promising them safe and legal adoption processes.

The police also discovered that the suspects had collaborated with members of the local vigilante group, the Onelga Security Planning and Advisory Committee (OSAPC).

In a statement issued, Iringe-Koko provided details of the arrests. She said “On January 24, 2025, operatives of the Rivers State Police Command apprehended Ugochukwu Onyebuchi and Ogechi Nmezi for allegedly conspiring to defraud two women under the pretense of arranging child adoptions.”

The victims of this scheme were Gift Chimanu and Hope Onyebuchi. Gift Chimanu’s two-month-old baby girl, Evidence Olomachukwu Chimanu, was taken from her, while Hope Onyebuchi’s one-year-old son, Chukwuemeka Kingsley, was also ensnared in the plot.

Both mothers had trusted the suspects, who promised them legitimate adoption services.

Iringe-Koko elaborated on the circumstances of the arrest, saying “The suspects were intercepted at a checkpoint in Chokocho during a routine patrol. Further investigations revealed their connections to OSPAC members, who allegedly assisted in carrying out the illegal activities.”

During interrogations, both suspects confessed to their roles in the trafficking ring. “We are currently working to identify and apprehend other syndicate members, including those OSPAC operatives implicated in the crime,” stated Iringe-Koko.

In a heartening turn of events, the rescued children have been safely reunited with their families.

This development brings some solace to the distraught parents who had feared the worst. Meanwhile, the police continue their investigation to ensure that all parties involved in the syndicate are brought to justice.

“The Rivers State Police Command remains committed to protecting vulnerable individuals and eradicating child trafficking within the state,” the statement concluded.

“We encourage the public to stay alert and report any suspicious activities involving children or vulnerable persons to the nearest police station.”, she said.