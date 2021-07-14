Police rescues two pregnant women from Lagos new baby factory

No fewer than two pregnant women have been rescued and kept in a safe custody by the Nigerian Police, Lagos Command after uncovering a new baby factory discovered in the state.

During the raid of the new baby factory sited at No. 2, Lawson road in Oshodi-Isolo Local Government, Lagos State, the law enforcement agency arrested the home owner, a 60-year-old woman, Augustina Onyenwe.

Confirming the raid, Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, said that the two pregnant women were between the ages of 32 and 20 respectively and were kept where they could get the best medical care before delivery.

Odumosu, on Wednesday, hinted that Onyenwe, in her usual practice, keeps young pregnant women within the premises until they put to bed and later decide what to do with the mother and child.

The commissioner, while appealing for the pub;lic cooperation to stampout criminalities across Lagos, disclosed that the Police acted on an information received from a member of the public that discovered that the illegal action was ongoing in the building.

According to him, after receiving the tip-off, the police team responded, raced to the address and rescued two heavily pregnant women that were found in the building.

The police commissioner, who condemned the act, stated that during interrogation, the suspect allegedly admitted to have committed the crime and pleaded for mercy.

He added: “The victims, ladies of ages 32 and 20 respectively, have been kept in protective custody while the suspect will be charged to court as soon as possible”.

