Police rescues two abducted students after arresting suspects in Nasarawa

Operatives of the Nasarawa Police Command have rescued two students of the Federal University Lafia from their abductors’ den in the state.

Also, following the successful rescue operation, the police succeeded in arresting one of the suspects while others narrowly escaped being captured.

They were rescued yesterday at about 11:30 AM in a forest behind the 500 Housing Unit along Doma Road, Lafia following a distress call to the police and was aided by technical intelligence.

While the police were engaging in the rescue operations, an armed confrontation ensued with the kidnappers. However, the assailants were overpowered by the police firepower, which made the criminals flee, leaving the victims behind.

One suspect, identified as Ibrahim Musa from Abuni village in Awe Local Government Area, was apprehended at the scene of the clash. Police revealed that he has made “useful confessions” and is assisting with ongoing investigations to apprehend others.

Meanwhile, commending the Anti-Kidnapping Unit for their efforts, CP Shetima Jauro Mohammed reaffirmed the command’s resolve to combat crime in the state.

“We remain committed to tackling criminal activities head-on. Officers must stay vigilant and steadfast in making Nasarawa State safer,” he said.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Ramhan Nansel, said, “The command will not relent in its efforts to rid Nasarawa State of criminal elements.

“We urge residents to remain security-conscious and report any suspicious activities to the police.”

The police assured the public that efforts to track down the fleeing suspects are ongoing.

The students, Sadiq Adinoyi and Sakina Adinoyi, were abducted by suspected kidnappers at a student lodge behind Nasara Estate, Tudun Kauri, Lafia, on March 30, 2024, at about 9:20 PM.