Police rescues South-African businessman from Anambra kidnappers

Operatives of the Anambra State Police Command, during a routine visibility patrol, have rescued a kidnapped victim around the Isulo axis of Orumba South Local Government Area of the state.

The victim, said to be a South Africa-based man and a native of Obinagu–Isikweachi, Oji River Local Government Area of Enugu State, was abducted in the late hours of January 1, 2026.

As gathered, the victim was abducted from his hometown by a gang of six-armed men who reportedly covered their faces with masks.

According to a Friday statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Tochukwu Ikenga, the victim was rescued by the joint security operatives attached to the Forward Operating Base, Aguata, during a routine patrol along the Isulo axis of Orumba South Local Government Area.

The statement reads in part, “The victim disclosed that he is a Nigerian citizen and native of Obinagu–Isikweachi, Oji River Local Government Area of Enugu State, but is currently based in South Africa.

“He was abducted on January 1, 2026, in the evening hours, from his hometown by a gang of six armed men who reportedly covered their faces with masks.

“The victim further revealed that the kidnappers had demanded a ransom of ₦40 million from his wife and relatives.

“He, however, managed to escape from the kidnappers’ den, leading to his eventual rescue by the joint security operatives.”

“The victim has been properly debriefed and reunited with his family. Using actionable intelligence from him, operatives are working to identify and apprehend those responsible.”

He further reaffirmed the command’s ongoing commitment to proactive policing and the protection of lives and property across Anambra State.