Police rescues soldier, 15 others from insurgents in Borno

A team of policemen patrolling Maiduguri-Damaturu road, has prevented the abduction of a soldier and 15 travellers by insurgents after engaging the terrorists in gun duel.

As gathered, the security was able to achieve the feat after the insurgents retreated upon noticing the team superior fire power and coordination.

It was learnt that the rescued soldier, a Lance Corporal, is attached 4 Battalion, Marte area of the state.

The Borno Police Command spokesman, ASP Sani Kamilu, who confirmed the development said that the incident occurred around Yanakiri and Kondori villages when insurgents in about 20 gun trucks ambushed the motorists.

“They were intercepted and being abducted to the bush by suspected members of Boko Haram terrorists.

“The crack team of the police in collaboration with the Police Rapid Response Squad on getting the information, pursued the suspected terrorists into the bush.

“After an exchange of fire, the victims were rescued due to the superior fire power and techniques by the police operatives,” Kamilu said. He however said three of the travellers were still missing.

