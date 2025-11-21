Police rescues six children from Benue child traffickers

No fewer than six children were rescued, and three suspects were arrested by operatives of the Benue State Police Command after dismantling an interstate child-stealing, abduction, and trafficking syndicate operating in the state.

The suspects were reportedly transporting the children under false pretences before being intercepted by law enforcement officers.

Officers attached to the Orokam Police Division apprehended the traffickers along the Orokam–Enugu Road at about 5:05 p.m. during a routine patrol.

The three arrested suspects were identified as Monica Okonkwo, Nkiru Nwosu, and Francisca Oyechele, all reportedly from Umude Oka in Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State.

According to a statement issued by the command’s spokesperson, Udeme Edet, the rescued children are Amanda Chukwujekwu, Chioma Maduagwu, Oyechegi Kosisochukwu, Okonkwo Odinaka Chukwu, Arinze Chukwu, and Oluchukwu Esther, all between the ages of seven and nine.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the children were taken from Divine Peace and Grace Orphanage, Jos, Plateau State, under questionable circumstances, with the suspects claiming they were being transported to Anambra State.

“The children have been rescued and are under protective care, while the suspects remain in custody as investigations continue at the State CID,” he said.