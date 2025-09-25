Police rescues seven kidnap victims from bandits in Kwara

The Kwara State Police Command has successfully dismantled a kidnapping syndicate that had been terrorizing communities in the state, rescuing seven victims who had been kidnapped by the armed gang.

The rescued victims include Khadijat Adam (23), Miriam Mamud (24), Ahmed Mumini (17), Haruna Hamadu (44), Afusatu Ladan and her nine-month-old son Usman, as well as 16-year-old Abibat Umaru.

The operation was carried out through the joint efforts of the Police, security operatives attached to the Office of the National Security Adviser (NSA), and vigilante members.

According to the command’s spokesperson, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, the exercise took place in a forest near Owa-Onire following intensified search-and-rescue operations launched in response to a banditry attack in Motokun and Agboro communities of Patigi Local Government Area.

She added that one vigilante personnel sustained a gunshot injury during the encounter but is currently responding well to treatment.

“During the operation, security operatives encountered armed resistance from the kidnappers, leading to a fierce gun duel. The criminals were forced to abandon their hostages and escape deeper into the forest, while all seven victims were safely rescued,” Ejire-Adeyemi said on Thursday.

She further stated that the operation led to the recovery of several items used by the bandits, including three motorcycles and nine empty AK-47 magazines.

Reacting to the rescue operation, Kwara Commissioner of Police, Adekimi Ojo, commended the gallantry of the operatives and vowed that the command will continue aggressive operations against kidnappers and bandits until they are brought to justice.

The command also urged residents to remain vigilant and support security agencies with credible information to aid the fight against crime.