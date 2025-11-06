Police rescues Ondo woman after arresting abductors

Operatives of the Ondo State Police Command have rescued a kidnapped woman and arrested four suspects in Akure, following a swift response to a distress call from a vigilant resident.

The suspects reportedly abducted the victim, identified as Adebayo Oluwaseun, while driving an unregistered Toyota Camry, popularly referred to as the “Muscle Camry.”

The victim was rescued after being taken into captivity by the abductors along Weluwelu Street, Ilekun Oda, in Akure.

According to the command’s spokesperson on Thursday, the rescue operation was carried out following a tip-off from a Good Samaritan.

The information prompted the deployment of operatives to strategic routes, resulting in the interception of the suspects near the Shoprite Roundabout area of the state.

The spokesperson explained that the timely coordination between the alert and police response was pivotal in foiling what could have become another tragic abduction case.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police (CP), Adebowale Lawal, commended the professionalism and swift response of the officers who attended to the distress call.

The CP also expressed appreciation for vigilant members of the public, whose timely information contributed to the success of the operation.

Lawal further emphasized that such collaboration underscores the growing trust between the police and the community, a key pillar of modern policing.