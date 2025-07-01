Police rescues Ghanaian from Abuja human traffickers

As part of its ongoing efforts to dismantle transnational crime syndicates and clamp down on violent crimes such as kidnapping, the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has rescued Sammed Iddrisu, a Ghanaian national, from a human trafficking syndicate operating in Abuja.

As gathered, Iddrisu was deceptively trafficked into Nigeria under the pretense of processing travel documents for migration to Europe.

The Ghanaian citizen was rescued by the enforcement agency through the INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB), in close collaboration with police operatives from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command.

The operation, carried out in Nigeria’s capital, followed actionable intelligence received from INTERPOL NCB Accra, Ghana, on 16th June 2025.

Preliminary investigations revealed that on 10th January 2025, the victim’s father, Nartey Louda, was defrauded of GHC 55,000 by a trafficker identified as Attah, who falsely promised to facilitate a French visa and related travel documents for his son.

Acting on these fraudulent assurances, Sammed was directed to travel to Abuja, Nigeria, with the expectation of collecting the promised visa.

Upon arriving in Abuja, however, the victim was unlawfully detained and coerced into participating in internet-based illicit activities associated with the QNET pyramid scheme, a fraudulent operation disguised as an e-commerce business.

The criminal syndicate also attempted to manipulate other individuals, including another Ghanaian who managed to escape and return his country, where he reported the incident to the authorities, triggering international coordination and rescue efforts.

As a result of proactive surveillance, intelligence acquisition, and a prompt response from INTERPOL NCB Abuja and the FCT police operatives, the victim was rescued and reintegration procedures are underway.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, INTERPOL has initiated necessary steps to ensure that the perpetrators are apprehended and brought to justice.

Adejobi also urged the public to exercise due diligence, verify travel-related offers through official diplomatic channels, and report any suspicious individuals or activities to law enforcement via appropriate and authorized channels.