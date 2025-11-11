Police rescues four villagers from bandits in Kebbi

The Kebbi Police Command has confirmed a breakthrough in its fight against criminal activities after successfully rescuing four villagers held captive by bandits during operations in separate locations across the state.

Two of the victims, 24-year-old Niger Suleiman and 28-year-old Yunwa Suleiman, regained their freedom days after armed men attacked their village in the Giron Masa district of Shanga Local Government Area.

Meanwhile, the other two—28-year-old Muhafi Sani and 30-year-old Shamsiya Aliyu, were rescued one week after eight armed men abducted them from their residence in Botoro Gadi village, Maiyama LGA.

During the operation, which involved an exchange of gunfire, the operatives were reported to have neutralised one of the abductors.

Another member of the gang, identified as 50-year-old Musa Muhammad, was arrested, while a Dane gun, three live rounds of ammunition, and twenty empty shells were recovered.

“The team engaged the kidnappers in a fierce exchange of gunfire, forcing the criminals to abandon their captives and flee into the forest,” the command’s spokesperson, Nafi’u Abubakar, said on Tuesday.

“One of the suspects was neutralised during the confrontation, while the rest escaped into the surrounding bushes. A Dane gun and an empty cartridge were recovered at the scene,” he added.

Following the successful operation, Commissioner of Police Bello Sani commended the professionalism of the officers involved in both operations. He urged residents to strengthen collaboration with the command by providing credible and timely intelligence to help sustain ongoing efforts against banditry across the state.