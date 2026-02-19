Police rescues five teenagers from Katsina human trafficker

The Nigerian Police have rescued five teenagers from a suspected human trafficker in Katsina State.

The Police Command disclosed that it received an intelligence and embarked on an enforcement operation to nab the trafficker, Rukkaya Lawal, after which she was arrested at a motor leak alongside the children rescued.

The security agency identified the freed teenagers were identified as; Maryam Jamilu, 20; Abdurazak Salisu, 18; Hauwa Murtala, 15; Danjuma Sule, 19; and Faiza Rabe, 14, all residing at the same location and were reportedly being prepared for illegal travel abroad under the guise of employment.

It noted that preliminary questioning indicated the that Lawal had intended to traffic them to Algeria to work as domestic staff..

The police spokesperson, Abubakar Aliyu, on Thursday, said,“We acted swiftly on credible intelligence to prevent these teenagers from being exploited abroad.

“The suspect is now in custody, and investigations are ongoing,” he added that further updates would be provided as the case develops.