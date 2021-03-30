Police rescues eight abducted victims in Kaduna

No fewer than eight persons have been abducted victims have been rescued from bandits along the Galadimawa Kidandan Area of Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

As stated, the victims rescued by operatives of the state’s Police Command were said to have been abducted along Kaduna-Zaria Expressway aboard a luxury bus on February 29, 2021, by the bandits.

Confirming the development, the command’s Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Jalige, said that one AK-49 rifle was recovered from the bandits when they were overpowered by the men of the Operation Puff Adder ll attached to the command.

According to him, the victims are currently receiving medical attention in preparation for a reunion with their respective families.

“On 29th March 2021 at about 0600hrs, men of Operation Puff Adder II attached to Kaduna Command while on routine patrol along Galidamawa/Kidandan area of Giwa LGA intercepted a group of armed bandits alongside some victims in their possession on sighting the operatives they took to their heels abandoning their victims and one AK49 rifle in the process.

“Eight (8) victims were rescued unhurt including a female namely; (1) Bala Ibrahim (2) Ede Gloria f Ebonyi State (3) Japheth Sani M Kebbi State (4) Kinsley Edgbue Delta State (5) Anthony Okafor, Anambra State (6) Gabriel Agu Anambra State (7) Chibuzo Nwokorie Anambra state (8) Ifenyi Samuel Enugu state.

“The Victims later stated that they were abducted along Zaria–Kaduna expressway aboard a luxurious bus on 29th February 2021 en route Delta state. Meanwhile hot pursuit of the fleeing Bandits is ongoing

“The Kaduna Police Command under the leadership of CP Umar Muri is in appreciation of the gesture and robust support rendered by the Inspector General of Police for Deploying men and resources to complement the efforts of the Command in tackling armed banditry in the state,” the statement said.