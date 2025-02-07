Police rescues couple from abductors in Taraba

The Taraba police Command in collaboration with local hunters and vigilante groups have successfully freed a couple from their abductors in Isini village in Sarkin Kudu, Ibi Local Government Area.

The security team were able to free the couples from their abductors when the kidnappers abandoned the captives and fled upon spotting the approaching security team.

Ibi LGA Chairman, Iliya Jibu, confirmed the rescue, revealing that the couple were taken hostage late Wednesday night when armed criminals raided the village.

Speaking at a press briefing in Jalingo, the state capital, Jibu stated that upon receiving an urgent distress call, he swiftly mobilized police officers from the Ibi command to respond to the situation.

Reaffirming the state government’s commitment to tackling crime, Jibu assured that Governor Agbu Kefas’ administration remains dedicated to ensuring peace and security.

He emphasized that Ibi would not serve as a haven for criminals and pledged ongoing collaboration with stakeholders to strengthen security measures.

Jibu further urged residents to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities, highlighting the crucial role of community cooperation in crime prevention.