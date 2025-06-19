Police rescues Borno herder, recover 27 stolen cattle from kidnappers

A 20-year-old herdsman, Ahmadu Buba, who was abducted by members of a notorious kidnapping syndicate in Borno State along with his cattle, has been rescued by the state’s police command during a nighttime operation in the Chalu area.

The 27 cattle seized by the gang during the abduction were also recovered by operatives attached to the Borno State Command.

The rescue operation was carried out by officers of the Kwaya Kusar Police Division, in collaboration with local vigilante groups.

According to police authorities, Buba and his cattle were rescued unharmed from the abductors’ den.

The police also credited the success of the operation to the swift action of local residents, who promptly alerted security agencies about the attack.

During the operation, one suspect, Adamu Musa from Yongom Village, was apprehended, while his accomplice escaped and is currently being pursued by security forces.

The police disclosed that the arrested suspect confessed to his involvement in the crime during a video-recorded interrogation.

The suspect, the recovered cattle, and the rescued herder were returned to the Kwaya Kusar Police Division, and the herder was later taken to the General Hospital in the community, where he was declared to be in stable condition.

Meanwhile, police have engaged with Fulani community leaders to assist in tracking down the fleeing suspect and to ensure justice is served.