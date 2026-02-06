Police rescues Akwa Ibom girl from kidnapper

Operatives of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command have rescued a three-year-old girl from a suspected kidnapper and arrested the suspect in Abak Local Government Area of the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Timfon John, in a statement sent to journalist on Friday said the command acted swiftly after receiving a distress call on Wednesday, January 22, 2026, at about 2:40pm, alerting officers to an ongoing child abduction in the area.

According to her, the call was placed by a resident identified as Uwem, who reported that an unknown person had forcefully abducted a female child and dragged her into a nearby bush.

Timfon explained that operatives of the command were immediately mobilised to the scene and, working in synergy with vigilant youths in the community, combed the surrounding bushes and adjoining areas.

She said the operation resulted in the arrest of one Saturday Ofonmbuk, 29, of Afaha Ikot Inyang village in Ukanafun Local Government Area, and the successful rescue of the abducted child.

“The Akwa Ibom State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that on Wednesday, January 22, 2026, at about 2:40pm, operatives promptly responded to a distress call and successfully foiled a child abduction attempt, leading to the rescue of the child and the arrest of a suspect,” the statement read.

The police spokesperson added that the rescued girl was found safe and unharmed and was immediately reunited with her family.

She noted that preliminary investigations were ongoing to establish the suspect’s motive, identify possible accomplices, and determine whether he was linked to similar incidents within or outside the state.

Timfon warned that Akwa Ibom State would not be a safe haven for child abductors or other criminal elements, stressing that anyone found culpable would be arrested and prosecuted in accordance with the law.

She also commended community members for their vigilance and swift cooperation, urging residents to continue to report suspicious movements or activities to security agencies.