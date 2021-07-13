Police rescues abducted Baptist student, two others in Kaduna

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF), Kaduna State Command, has disclosed that its joint operation with Civilian-Joint Task Force has led to the rescue of one of the 121 students kidnapped from Bethel Baptist High School, and two other kidnap victims.

The Command said the three victims were rescued during a routine patrol mission around the forest of Tsohon Gaya village of Chikun Local Government Area of the state.

The Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Jalige, who confirmed the development on Tuesday, noted that the two other victims rescued alongside the student were kidnapped recently along Kaduna – Kachia Road.

Through a statement made available to journalists, explained that the team was on routine rescue patrol around the forest of Tsohon Gaya village of Chikun when they stumbled on three kidnapped victims roaming the bush extremely exhausted and weak.

According to him, the victims were safely evacuated and rushed to Police Clinic Kaduna where they are currently being resuscitated and will subsequently be handed over to their immediate families.

“During the course of the investigation, the three (3) victims were identified as Zaharaddeen Ibrahim, Nura Nuhu that were kidnapped recently along Kaduna – Kachia Road and Abraham Aniya one of the students of Bethel Baptist Secondary School, Kujama kidnapped the previous week. Thus, the Command is currently relentless in ensuring that more victims are rescued within the shortest possible time.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

