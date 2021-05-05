Police rescues abandoned six-month old baby in Lagos

A six-month old baby girl reported to have been abandoned by her parents has been rescued by the Nigerian Police in Festac axis of Amuwo-Odofin Local Government in Lagos State.

The baby was said to have been rescued by the law enforcement agency in conjuction with a Social Workers from the council and has been taken to the Juvenile and Women Centre (JWC) in Alakara for further action.

Confirming the rescue, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, condemned and described as cruel and inhuman the act of abandoning babies particularly on the road, saying, this is a criminal act and will not be tolerated in the state.

The Commissioner’s comment was made known on Wednesday in a statement signed by the Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), Olumuyiwa Adejobi.

The statement reads in part: “The Police Operatives attached to Festac Division of the Command, rescued an abandoned baby girl, of about 6month old, on Tuesday 4th May, 2021 at 24B, Plot 3006, Rafiu Babatunde Tinubu Street, Amuwo Odofin, Lagos State”.

