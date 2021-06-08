Police rescues abandoned one-year-old boy in Yobe

A one-year-old baby boy reported to have been abandoned by her parents has been rescued by the Nigerian Police in Nyanya Ward, Damaturu Local Government Yobe State.

Confirming this incident yesterday, the command’s spokesman, Dungus Abdulkarim, in a statement in Damaturu, stated that the toddler was recovered by the Police Divisional Headquarters at about 1800hrs on June 6.

Abdulkarim, in the statement, noted that “An unknown woman handed over the boy to a passerby Almajiri to take him to one Maman Faruk at a particular house. “It turned out to be false and the woman got missing immediately.”

The spokesman added that upon locating the child, a good samaritan informed the police operatives attached to the Divisional Headquarters who quickly raced to the scene and picked up the baby.

Abdulkarim explained that the baby was presently in the custody of the state social welfare department, while the command had commenced investigation on the matter. He, therefore, appealed to the public to assist the command to identify the parents of the child in order to reunite them with the boy Furthermore, he urged residents to be vigilant and report any suspicious movement or person around their neighbourhood to security agents.

