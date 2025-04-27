Police rescues 83 foreigners from Oyo human traffickers

The Oyo Police Command has uncovered a major human trafficking syndicate operating within Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, rescuing 83 people from the scene.

Among the rescued victims was a child who was found inside a residential building located in the Orogun area of the city.

As gathered, the victims were allegedly held against their will for an unspecified period.

It was learnt that the rescued individuals were nationals of the Democratic Republic of Congo who were said to have been lured into Nigeria with the false promise of lucrative employment opportunities.

Sources disclosed that the traffickers extorted large sums of money, allegedly in United States dollars, from the victims’ families and relatives under the guise of processing travel documents and securing jobs.

Speaking on the development, a senior officer at the Oyo Police Command stated that the victims were found living in cramped and deplorable conditions, raising concerns about their health and welfare.

The rescued victims are currently being sheltered at the Police Headquarters in Eleyele, Ibadan, as investigations continue into the full extent of the operation.

The police further assured that efforts are underway to identify and apprehend all individuals connected to the syndicate, both within and outside the state.

The Oyo State Commissioner of Police reiterated the Command’s commitment to eradicating human trafficking and urged residents to report suspicious activities in their communities.

Meanwhile, arrangements are being made in collaboration with relevant agencies to ensure the safe return of the rescued individuals to their home country and provide them with necessary support.