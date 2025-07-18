Police rescues 31 kidnap victims from Taraba, Edo kidnappers

In its ongoing fight against insecurity, the Nigeria Police Force has successfully rescued 31 kidnapped victims from the clutches of armed abductors in two separate operations.

The individuals rescued by the operatives in a separate operation include 14 victims from Edo, while the remaining 17 passengers were saved from the abductors’ den in Taraba.

As gathered, the victims regained their freedom after a coordinated search-and-rescue mission launched by officers from both states, following distress calls sent by eyewitnesses.

According to the Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, the rescue operations conducted in both states were carried out through the joint efforts of police officers, local vigilante groups, and other security agencies.

“In Edo, Police operatives rescued 14 victims abducted along Fugar-Agenebode Road, Etsako East LGA, after engaging the kidnappers in a fierce gun battle near Obe Hill.



“In Taraba, police swiftly responded to a distress call along the Wukari highway and rescued 17 passengers travelling from Enugu to Yola after kidnappers fled on sighting security forces,” Adejobi said.

He added that efforts are currently underway to apprehend the fleeing suspects linked to both attacks.

Upon the success of the rescue missions, Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, commended the gallant officers involved, stressing that the operations are a clear signal of the police’s determination to dismantle criminal networks across the country.

“These successful outcomes reflect our reinforced dedication to dismantling criminal networks and safeguarding Nigerians,” the IGP said, adding that targeted crackdowns on kidnappers and bandits will continue with intensified momentum.