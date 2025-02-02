Police rescues 25yrs old woman from Abuja herbalist

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has rescued a 25-year-old woman, Promise Eze, from a suspected ritualist inside a hotel in the Wuse district of Abuja.

It was learnt that the victim and the suspect lodged into the hotel weeks after they allegedly met online decided to hang out at a hotel where the act was perpetrated.

The Command spokesperson, SP Josephine Adeh, who confirmed the rescue operations on Sunday, said that the police has been on a manhunt for the suspect, who allegedly lured the victim under false pretenses to the hotel.

According to the statement, the incident occurred on January 31, 2025, when officers responded to a distress call from hotel staff. Upon arrival, they found Eze tied to a small chair with her mouth covered in plaster.

It added that the police immediately freed and rushed the victim who was unconscious and in distress to Wuse District Hospital, where she regained consciousness.

Police investigations revealed that the victim had checked into the hotel a day earlier with a man who identified himself as Emmanuel Okoro from Lagos State.

However, she later revealed that she had met the suspect online, where he used the alias Michael Prince and claimed to be an oil company employee from Delta State.

The FCT Commissioner of Police, Olatunji Disu, strongly condemned the attack and urged residents, particularly young women, to exercise caution when meeting people they do not know personally. He assured the public that the police are working tirelessly to track down the suspect and bring him to justice.

The CP reassured the public that the FCT Police Command remains unwavering in its commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all residents, as he called on anyone with relevant information that could lead to the suspect’s arrest to immediately contact the police.