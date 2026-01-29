Police rescues 20yrs old woman from Enugu traffickers

Enugu State Police Command has successfully dismantled part of a transnational human trafficking network involved in forcing young women into prostitution, resulting in the arrest of a key 50-year-old female suspect and the timely rescue of a 20-year-old victim.

The arrest and rescue took place in Alor-Agu Community, Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area of Enugu State, after operatives from the Igbo-Eze South Police Division acted swiftly on credible information received around 8 p.m.

Preliminary findings revealed that the victim, a native of Abia State, was cunningly deceived into leaving her job in Aba with false promises of a highly lucrative employment opportunity in Senegal, which ultimately turned out to be related to prostitution exploitation.

The breakthrough operation was announced by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Daniel Ndukwe, in a detailed statement released on Thursday in Enugu, highlighting the Command’s decisive response to intelligence-led action against the syndicate.

“On the same date, at about 7 p.m., the suspect, who operates from Amorji-Nike, Enugu, allegedly took the victim to a shrine in Alor-Agu Community, Igbo-Eze South Local Government Area, on the instruction of other syndicate members still at large,” Ndukwe stated.

Upon receiving the urgent tip-off, the Divisional Police Officer immediately mobilized a team that stormed the shrine, detained the suspect, and safely rescued the young woman before any further harm could occur.

“The victim has since been debriefed and reunited with her family, while investigations are ongoing to dismantle the trafficking syndicate and apprehend other suspects connected to the crime,” the police spokesman added.

Commissioner of Police Mamman Giwa has directed the State Criminal Investigation Department to thoroughly pursue the case, ensuring that every individual linked to the syndicate faces justice without delay.

The Enugu State Police Command reaffirmed its resolute determination to eradicate human trafficking, prostitution rings, and associated criminal enterprises, while appealing to citizens to promptly share reliable information that aids such interventions.