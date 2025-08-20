Police rescues 20 Ghanaians from Akwa Ibom human traffickers

As part of its ongoing efforts to dismantle transnational crime syndicates and clamp down on violent crimes such as kidnapping, the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has rescued 20 Ghanaian nationals, from a human trafficking syndicate operating in Akwa Ibom.

The victims 10 female and 10 male, were rescued from a compound in Obio Etoi village, Uyo Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State.

According to the state’s command Public Relations Officer, Timfon John, the foreigners were rescued following a formal request for assistance from the Ghana Police Service and INTERPOL.

He said, “On August 18, 2025, Operatives of the Command successfully rescued 20 Ghanians trafficked to Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. The human trafficking victims were rescued from a compound in Obio Etoi village, Uyo Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State after an operation that was a collaborative effort following a formal request for assistance from the Ghana Police Service and INTERPOL.

“Acting on credible information, Operatives, surrounded a well-fenced building at approximately 1617 hours on Monday, August 18, 2025. The raid led to the rescue of 10 males and 10 females (names withheld), all confirmed to be Ghanaian nationals.

“The victims presently appear disoriented and have been unable to provide useful information, leading investigators to suspect they may have been hypnotized.

“Investigation is ongoing, and further developments will be communicated to the public as they become available.