Police rescues 15yrs old boy from Lagos serial trafficker

The Police has rescued a 15 years old boy from a 22 years old serial child trafficker, Ayomide Fawehinmi at the Empire axis of Surulere, Lagos State.

The suspect was said to have been arrested after a distress call was received from members of the community during a mob action.

The police spokeperson, Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed that the suspect had lured a 15-year-old boy from his mother’s shop and was taking him to an unknown destination before he was accosted by a neighbour who raised the alarm.

He said that the suspect had already dispossessed the boy of an Itel android phone to cut off communication with his mother.

In a statement released on Monday, in Lagos he said that while the boy has been rescued unhurt and the phone recovered, investigation is ongoing to establish the full extent of the suspect’s culpability.

According to him, the suspect would be arraigned contingent on the outcome of the investigation.

He further stated that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, commended residents for always promptly alerting the authorities and warned them against jungle justice as it is a crime in itself.

