Police rescues 13 people from Kaduna child traffickers

The Nigerian Police has arrested three suspected traffickers and rescued no fewer than 13 victims during an operation in Kaduna State.

They were arrested during the police ongoing renewed efforts to strengthen national security and curb crimes across the country.

Force public relations officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who disclosed this on Sunday, stated that the policemen deployed to Kaduna Command.

Adejobi said: “In furtherance of the IGP’s directive on the due implementation of Police’s action plan for the year 2025, police operatives attached to the Kaduna State Command, on the 31st of January 2025, at about 7pm, apprehended 3 persons identified as Samson Peter ‘m’ aged 25 yrs, Haruna Duniya ‘m’ aged 45 yrs, and Abdulazaq Olawole ‘m’ aged 58 yrs.

“The suspects were arrested while trafficking 13 victims to Oyo State in an unmarked vehicle. The victims were rescued, and the investigation is still ongoing.

“The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun,., commends the operatives for their exhibition of gallantry, dedication to duty and patriotism. The IGP further encourages all Police Officers to remain relentless towards the goal of achieving peace and reassures members of the public that the Police Force remains committed to effectively combatting all security threats”.