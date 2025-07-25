Police rescues 11 Adamawa schoolchildren in Anambra

Police operatives attached to the Anambra State Criminal Investigation Department have rescued 11 children who were abducted from Adamawa and brought to Awka, following the busting of an interstate child stealing, abduction, and trafficking syndicate.

During the operation, which led to the rescue of five boys and six girls, aged between 3 and 6 years, the operatives arrested a 43-year-old female suspect, Uche Okoye, in Uruagu, Nnewi, Anambra State.

As gathered, the arrested suspect is believed to be a key figure in a child trafficking network operating between states.

According to Public Relations Officer of the Anambra Police Command, Tochukwu Ikenga, the successful operation was carried out in partnership with the Adamawa State Police Command, as part of efforts to dismantle a trafficking ring active across both states.

Ikenga confirmed that investigations revealed the children were abducted and illegally handed over to unsuspecting members of the public seeking adoption, N1.5 million, for each boy and n800,000 for each girl.

The officer added that the rescued children were handed over to Assistant Commissioner of Police, Shuaibu Wara, and Team Leader of the Adamawa Police Operatives, for possible reunification with their families and biological parents.

Meanwhile, the Command is following up on information provided by the suspect to aid the arrest and prosecution of other members of the syndicate.

Commending the operatives involved—particularly the Adamawa State Police Command, for their proactive and professional conduct, Anambra Commissioner of Police, Ikioye Orutugu, pledged continued support in national efforts to eradicate child trafficking.

In a strong advisory, the CP cautioned individuals and couples seeking to adopt children to conduct thorough checks and adhere to legal procedures in order to avoid becoming entangled in criminal activities disguised as adoption.